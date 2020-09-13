'Around 85-90 percent students appeared in NEET 2020 exam': Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said National Testing Agency has informed him that around 85-90% of students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday.

Nishank thanked all chief ministers and NTA for proper arrangements."NTA informed me that around 85-90% of students appeared in the #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat," he said in a tweet.

NTA informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat . September 13, 2020

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on Sunday (September 13, 2020). amidst strict COVID-19 protocols amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the undergraduate exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam, had increased the number of examination centres from 2,546 to 3,843 in order to maintain social distancing.

The NTA had put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Originally scheduled for May 3, the exam deferred twice due to Covid-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.

(With agency inputs)