Agnipath protest: Army says those involved in vandalism can't join, police verification must for Agniveer recruitment

New Delhi: Army aspirants will have to furnish documents certifying they were not part of protests against the Agnipath scheme, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, said at a press conference today. He said in the Indian Army's foundation, there is no space for arson and vandalism.

"The Indian Army's foundation is in discipline. There is no space for arson, vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of protest or vandalism. Police verification is a 100% must, no one can join without that," he said.

The officer said those who have FIRs lodged against them will be barred from joining the Army. The aspirants will be asked to write in their enrollment forms that they were not part of the arsoning. Police verification of all aspirants will be done.

He also said the Agniveer scheme will not be rolled back.

The Army officer said the reform was pending for a long time and with the decision, the government wants to create a blend of young and experienced soldiers.

Defending the scheme, the officer said 17,600 soldiers take premature retirement from the three services every year but no one asks them what they would do later in their lives. He said in the future the army will accept 1.25 lakh Agniveer soldiers.

Navy Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said the first batch of Agniveer soldiers will reach the training establishment by November 21. He said the Navy will recruit more women soldiers.

Lt General Bansi Ponappa said the first batch of 25,000 'Agniveers' will reach the training facilities by December first week.

Air Marshal SK Jha said," Agniveer batch number 1 registration process will start from June 24 and from July 24, phase 1 online examination process will start. The first batch will be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30".

With inputs from ANI