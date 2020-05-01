Armoured Corps of Indian Army celebrates its 82nd Armour Day; Gen MM Naravane extends wishes

The Armoured Corps of Indian Army is celebrating its 82nd Armour Day today. It was on this day in 1938 that Scinde Horse (14H) became the first regiment to dismount from their horses and move to tanks, Vickers light tanks and Chevrolet Armored Cars. Since then, Armoured Corps has proved its excellence in all wars and operations.

The Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and all ranks of Indian Army have conveyed their best wishes to all ranks of Armoured Corps on the occasion of Armour Day.

"General MM Naravane #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes to all ranks of Armoured Corps on the occasion of Armour Day", said the official tweet.

On this day in 1938, the Scindia Horse became the first regiment to convert to tanks. The first equipment they adapted was Vickers light tanks and Chevrolet armoured cars.

The Armoured Corps is one of the combat arms of the Indian Army and it currently consists of 67 armoured regiments, including the president's bodyguards.

The Armoured Corps School and Centre is at Ahmednagar. Each Armoured Regiment has its own "Colonel of the Regiment", an honorary post for an officer who takes care of the regimental issues concerning the unit.

According to Indian Army, the Armoured Corps has the elan of the horse-borne warrior of old, together with the infuriatingly languid air of confidence, of never being seen as perturbed in public. The ethos of Armoured Corps is a perfect reflection of professional competence and the operational success of Armored Corps is founded on moral strength and martial spirit.

(Inputs from zeenews.india.com)