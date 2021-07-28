'Are you serious?' Delhi High Court gives 'last opportunity' to Twitter over appointments under new IT rules

Pulling up microblogging platform Twitter over failure to comply with recently amended IT rules, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave it the 'last opportunity' to file an affidavit with the details over the person appointed as the Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer.

"Are you serious about it," asked Justice Rekha Palli and criticised Twitter after taking note of the affidavits filed by the company.

"The affidavits clearly show of total non-compliance of rules," the Court said granting one week's time as the last opportunity to file a better affidavit in terms of the earlier orders passed by the Court.

Also read Twitter to discontinue this important feature from August 3, here is why

The court took strong strong objection on the affidavits, filed on behalf of Twitter that stated that the company has appointed the Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer as "contingent workers".

"What is this term contingent worker? What does this mean? This gives an impression that his duties are based on some contingencies," the court noted, adding that it is "even worse".

The Court made it clear that the affidavit must clearly set out details of persons who have been appointed as Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance officer and also furnish reasons why nodal contact person is not appointed till date and in what time will he be appointed.

The matter was adjourned for August 6, for further hearing.

The Court was hearing a petition seeking direction to the Union of India to pass necessary instruction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc to appoint Resident Grievance Officer under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 without any delay.

According to Rule 4(c) of the IT Rule, every Significant Social Media Intermediary has to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer, who shall subject to clause (b), be responsible for the functions referred to in sub-rule (2) of rule 3, stated the petition.

(With agency inputs)