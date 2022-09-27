Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Congress hits out at BJP, PM Modi over silence on Uttarakhand killing

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly murdered by Pulkit Arya, who is the son of former Uttarakhand BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:18 AM IST

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Congress hits out at BJP, PM Modi over silence on Uttarakhand killing
Deceased teen Ankita Bhandari (File photo)

After the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) expelled Vinod Arya from the party as his son was arrested in a murder case, the Congress party hit out at the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their silence on the killing of Ankita Bhandari.

While slamming the prime minister, Congress said that the silence of PM Modi and all the women workers of the party shows their “insensitivity” towards the murder of a teen who used to work as a receptionist in a resort in Uttarakhand.

Holding a press conference in Dehradun, state Congress president Karan Mahara questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the case and said the party does not have faith in the police investigation.

The body of the 19-year-old girl, who worked at the Vanantara resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, was found in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on Saturday, six days after her parents reported her missing.

She was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, resort owner and former BJP leader and state minister Vinod Arya's son, and two other employees when she resisted their attempts to offer "special services" to customers, as per PTI reports.

Mahara further said, “It is very shameful. Today, the prime minister, women leaders of the BJP, and the entire BJP organisation have been exposed. While the Congress and other parties are protesting against the incident across the state, the BJP, its allies, and women leaders are nowhere to be found.”

Son of BJP leader Pulkit Arya, along with his two associates, were arrested by the police last week after they had reportedly confessed to killing Ankita and dumping her body in the canal during the line of questioning.

Violent protests had erupted in areas surrounding the resort with local people breaking its window panes and some trying to torch a pickle factory on its premises as the news of the murder spread.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the death of the teen girl, saying that a high-level probe will be ordered in the matter, and all those involved will be brought to justice.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | 'Won't tolerate traitors being rewarded, conspiracy to remove CM': Gehlot camp targets Ajay Maken amid Congress crisis

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE releases WB Class 10 Board Exam 2023 date sheet: Check complete schedule for WBBSE Madhyamika Pariksha here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.