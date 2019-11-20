Andhra government raises financial assistance to Hajj pilgrims

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday raised the financial assistance to Hajj pilgrims other than travel expenditure.

"The assistance will be Rs 60,000 for pilgrims having an annual income less than Rs 3 lakhs, and Rs 30,000 for pilgrims having annual income more than Rs 3 lakhs. The expenditure shall be met from the B.E 2019-20 of Andhra Pradesh Hajj Committee for this scheme," read a release by the state government.

Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh Hajj Committee will also provide free accommodation and food to pilgrims from the time of their reporting to the Hajj camp to their departure on the pilgrimage.

The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. It is said that Hajj, one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith, brings the followers closer to Allah and cleanses their sins.

It is scheduled to begin on July 28 next year and will come to an end on August 2.