Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency: Anakapalli will go to polls on April 11 along with 24 other Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The contest here is going to be held among BJP’s Dr Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana, Congress’ Sreeram Murthy, YSR Congress’ Dr Venkata Satyavathi and TDP’s Adari Anand. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Going by 2011 census, the constituency has a total population of 86,612. It is considered as one of the most important urban constituency in the Andhra Pradesh region, located close to Vizag Steel Plant. The place is also known for its jaggery market. The economy here is dependent on industrial sector due to its close proximity to the steel plant.

The constituency has been a Congress party’s stronghold. Anankapalli had its first Lok Sabha election in 1962 which was won by Congress. The constituency has 7 assembly segments out of which Payakaraopet has been reserved for the scheduled caste candidates.

Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Dr. Gandhi Venkata Satyanarayana

Congress: Sreeram Murthy

YSR Congress Party: Dr Venkata Satyavathi

TDP: Adari Anand

Anakapalli Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Muttamsetti Srinivasa of the TDP secured 568463 votes. He thrashed G Amarnadh of the YSR Congress Party who got 520531 votes.

2009: Sabbam Hari (M) of the Congress received 369968 votes. He defeated Nookarapu Surya Prakash Rao of the TDP with a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

2004: Chalapathirao of the TDP received 385406 votes. He defeated Congress’ Nanda Gopal Gandham who got 369992 votes.

Lok Sabha elections in all the 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11. Counting of votes will be held on May 23