The Election Commission of India will hold a meeting with the Health Ministry on December 27 to discuss the current COVID-19 situation and the impact of the Omicron variant and its increasing rate in every state.

As per sources, the Assembly elections 2022 that will be held in the upcoming months will also be discussed.

Yesterday, December 23, the Allahabad Allahabad High Court had appealed to ban all election rallies and postpone election stating that lives are more important than state.