Amid COVID-19 surge, Uttarakhand bans devotees from taking dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has imposed a ban on devotees taking a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14 (Friday).

In an order issued by Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, there will be a ban on devotees gathering at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ghats for a ritual bath on Makar Sankranti.

A large number of devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga both in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti every year.

COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand have been on the rise over the past few days. A total of 2,127 COVID positive cases were reported on Tuesday and 1,292 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government also imposed a ban on any kind of religious gathering on January 14 for Makar Sankranti and Pongal festival celebrations.

The office of the special relief commissioner (SRC) issued a special guideline prohibiting congregations at river banks, ghats, ponds, sea shores or near other water bodies for bathing on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal and on the following day.

Since large crowd gather at the temples on the occasion, the order said that all religious places and places of worship will remain closed to the people on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Makal Mela days.

However, religious rituals will be allowed with bare minimum number of priests, servitors and staff, it said.

