Alert! Railways cancels trains on these routes till October 29, check complete list

If you are planning to travel via train, this news is important for you. Railways has cancelled many trains till October 29. So if you have to travel in the next few days, then before leaving the house, check this list if your train has been cancelled. In fact, Northern Railways has informed that many trains coming under the Moradabad division have been cancelled.

Moradabad DRM of Northern Railway took to microblogging website Twitter and wrote, "After the completion of rail line doubling work of Laksar-Haridwar railway section of Moradabad division, to connect the said section to the main line (Moradabad-Saharanpur) at Laksar station, some trains will be affected from 24 October 2021 to 29 October 2021 due to remodelling work."

Here is the complete list of cancelled trains

Train No. 04041, Delhi- Dehradun Mussoorie Express from 25.10.21 to 28.10.21Train No. 04042, Dehradun - Delhi Mussoorie Express from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 04664, Amritsar- Dehradun Express from 25.10.21 to 28.10.21Train No. 04663, Dehradun - Amritsar Express from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 02055, New Delhi-Dehradun Jan Shatabdi from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 02056, Dehradun - New Delhi Jan Shatabdi from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 04610, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Rishikesh Hemkund Express from 25.10.21 to 28.10.21Train No. 04609, Rishikesh - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkund Express 26.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 02237, Varanasi - Jammu Tawi Express 25.10.21 to 28.10.21Train No. 02238, Jammu Tawi - Varanasi Express 26.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 02092, Kathgodam - Dehradun Jan Shatabdi 26.10.21, 27.10.21 & 29.10.31Train No. 02091, Dehradun-Kathgodam Jan Shatabdi 26.10.21, 27.10.21 & 29.10.31Train No. 04717, Bikaner-Haridwar Express 25.10.21 & 27.10.21Train No. 04718, Haridwar-Bikaner Express 26.10.21 & 28.10.21Train No. 02191 Jabalpur- Haridwar Express 27.10.21Train No. 02192, Haridwar-Jabalpur Express 28.10.21Train No. 04310, Dehradun - Ujjain Ujjaini Express 26.10.21 & 27.10.21Train No. 04309, Ujjain- Dehradun Ujjaini Express 27.10.21 & 28.10.21Train No. 04318, Dehradun- Indore Express 29.10.21Train No. 04317, Indore- Dehradun Express 30.10.21Train No. 04373, Saharanpur- Dehradun Express 24.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 04374, Dehradun - Saharanpur 24.10.21 to 29.10.21

Routes of these trains have been diverted

Train No. 5011, Lucknow Junction - Chandigarh Express Via Moradabad - Hapur - Meerut City - Saharanpur will run from 25.10.21 to 28.10.21Train No. 05012, Chandigarh - Lucknow Junction via Saharanpur - Meerut City - Hapur - Moradabad will run from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21Train No. 02355, Patna Junction - Jammu Tawi Special Via Moradabad - Hapur - Meerut City - Saharanpur will run on 26.10.21Train No. 05933, New Tinsukia - Amritsar Express will run via Moradabad - Hapur - Meerut City - Saharanpur 26.10.21Train No. 03255, Patliputra - Chandigarh Express will run via Moradabad - Hapur - Meerut City - Saharanpur 27.10.21Train No. 02358, Amritsar - Kolkata Express will run via Saharanpur - Meerut City - Hapur - Moradabad 28.10.21Train No. 02325, Kolkata - Nangal Dam Gurmukhi Express via Moradabad - Hapur - Meerut City - Saharanpur will run 28.10.21Train No. 02318, Amritsar-Kolkata Express will run on Saharanpur-Meerut City-Hapur-Moradabad 29.10.21Train No. 04655, Ghazipur City - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Express will run via Hapur - Meerut City - Saharanpur 28.10.21Train No. 01636, Bathinda - Varanasi Festival Special via Ambala Cantt - Ghaziabad - Kanpur Central will run on 27.10.21Train No. 01635, Varanasi - Bathinda Festival Special via Kanpur Central - Ghaziabad - Ambala Cantt will run on 28.10.21Train No. 01653, Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Festival Special via Lucknow-Kanpur Central-Khurja Junction- Meerut City-Saharanpur will run on 26.10.21Train No. 01656, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur Festival Special via Ambala Cantt-Ghaziabad-Kanpur Central-Lucknow will run 28.10.21