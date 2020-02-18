Aircel Maxis case: Special court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad on condition

A special court on Tuesday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, an accused in the Aircel Maxis case, to travel abroad. However, the court also instructed Karti to submit his itinerary to investigating agencies before travelling abroad.

Karti Chidambaram had earlier filed a plea before the court seeking permission to travel to London and France for two weeks to attend tennis matches.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court today directed the CBI to hand over to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case.

Earlier, the court had imposed a restriction on travel for former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, both of who are currently out on anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis case. The court had imposed a restriction on their travel, directing them not to leave the country without its prior permission.

Karti is facing several criminal cases being investigated by the ED and CBI including one which relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

Chidambaram was taken into custody on August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in INX Media corruption case. On October 16, the ED arrested him in the separate money-laundering case.

On December 4, 2019, the Supreme Court granted bail to Chidambaram after 105 days of custody in the money laundering case lodged by the ED. Karti is also currently out on bail in both cases.