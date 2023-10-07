Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

As part of their rebranding initiative launched in August, Air India introduced a fresh logo and color scheme.

Air India, a prominent airline, has recently unveiled the first glimpse of its revamped aircraft livery and logo. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the airline shared images of its aircraft and announced, "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter..."

As part of their rebranding initiative launched in August, Air India introduced a fresh logo and color scheme. The updated logo modernizes the iconic Maharaja mascot, giving it a more contemporary appearance. This redesign includes a sleeker and stylized design, along with a new color palette featuring shades of red, white, and purple.

The color scheme retains the distinctive red lettering associated with Air India, now presented in a new and distinctive font. Furthermore, the revised scheme incorporates a prominent red patch on the underside of the aircraft, accompanied by the words "Air India" in white.

Regarding Air India's new logo, referred to as 'The Vista,' Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran commented earlier, "The new logo that you see here today... the vista signified by that historically used window signifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence, and all of it."



Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse start coming home this winterAirbus #FlyAI #AirIndia #NewFleet #Airbus350 pic.twitter.com/nGe3hIExsx October 6, 2023

He also added, "We are focusing on upgrading all human resource aspects... While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet to an acceptable level... It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear..."

On January 27, 2022, Tata Sons, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Private Limited, acquired full ownership of financially troubled Air India. Following this acquisition, Tata Sons expressed its intention to merge Air India and Vistara into a single unified entity.