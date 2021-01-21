Ahead of Republic Day, names of Galwan braves get engraved on National War Memorial

Seven months after the Galwan braves were martyred in action during clashes with China in Ladakh last year, their names have made it to the National War Memorial in New Delhi ahead of Republic Day.

The development took time due to bureaucratic delays. While the names were cleared, they were not put up till now due to procedural delays.

Since last year, tributes have been paid to those who sacrificed their lives in military action at the new memorial on Republic Day instead of India Gate.

The war memorial was built in the memory of those who were killed in action after India`s Independence.

In the `Galwan clash` of June 15, 2020, 20 Indian soldiers died even as the Chinese never made their casualties public.

Speaking on the occasion of Army Day on January 15, Army Chief General M.M. Naravane said the sacrifice of bravehearts of Galwan would not go waste.

The Ministry of Defence in its year-end review stated that in a major skirmish in Galwan, 20 brave Indian soldiers lost their lives while preventing PLA troops from ingressing into our territory. "The Chinese also suffered significant casualties," the ministry has stated.

The standoff between India and China has entered its ninth month as both sides continue with heavy deployment of troops, artillery guns, tanks and armoured vehicles in close proximity.