Ahead of launch, B-town extends wishes to ISRO for Chandrayaan 2

To the moon! The countdown has begun for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite. B-town celebs took this opportunity to extend their good wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The country's second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.

Ahead of India's most ambitious space mission, actor Ajay Devgn appreciated the 'power of woman' who worked behind the grand project.

"Chandrayaan-2, India's second space mission, a leap bigger than ever before. Kudos to invincible power of women directing it, first time in Indian history! Sending the best of my wishes to the team of scientists at isro," he tweeted.Other than the 'Singham' actor Anupam Kher, who is currently enjoying ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lords also proudly praised ISRO in its post about the forthcoming mission.

Earlier in the day, Sonakshi Sinha in her tweet hailed the "spacewoman" who worked behind the grand project.

"One of India's most important and prestigious space missions, Chandrayaan 2, is led by women, which also happens to be a first for ISRO! Proud of our spacewomen. To the moon!!!" she tweeted.

Chandrayaan 2 is an Indian lunar mission that will boldly go where no country has ever gone before the Moon's South Polar Region.