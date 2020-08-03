Ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan', 5,100 urns being prepared for decoration

Ahead of the much anticipated `bhoomi pujan` of Ram temple which is scheduled to take place on August 5 in Ayodhya, 5,1000 urns are being prepared, which will be placed on the pathway from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel.

Urns have been prepared and are being currently decorated. They were prepared on the campus of Saraswati Shishu Temple in Ayodhya.

"Everyone is engaged in making arrangements for `bhoomi pujan` of the Ram temple. Everyone here wishes to decorate Ayodhya just like Diwali for the occasion of `bhoomi pujan`, when PM Modi will initiate the religious ceremony by performing puja at Hanumangarhi temple," said Ram Bahadur Singh, Principal, Saraswati Shishu Mandir school.

"Here, as many as 5,100 urns are being decorated and they will be placed on the path from Saket Mahavidhalaya to Ram Janmbhoomi with diyas being placed inside them. Harish Chandra Srivastava is doing the work of making these urns. Similarly, cultural programs, artwork and paintings are also being prepared," he added.

The Urns are also being prepared in three other places including Nanak Pura, Sahadat Ganj, and Haiderganj.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has begun preparations for the event and the "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with much grandeur, albeit with tight security arrangements and safety protocols in place, especially due to the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya at the site for the proposed Ram temple on August 5 will be telecast live by public broadcaster Doordarshan.

However, the grand ceremony would be a low key event with a limited number of guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local administration has also held a series of meetings with security forces ahead of the Ram Temple event on August 5, in which a number of important politicians and high-profile members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust are expected to be present.

The Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya has said that the security arrangements for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5 are in place. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. He requested everyone to not let more than five people gather at a place. Route diversions at 12 places have been to ease traffic movement.

(With ANI inputs)