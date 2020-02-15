Headlines

'Against professional military conduct': India hits out at Pakistan for ceasefire violation, killing of civilian

Pakistan forces have carried out more than 497 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 09:40 AM IST

India has strongly protested the ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday that killed one Indian citizen in the Poonch sector of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). 

In a note of protest to Pakistan's High Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the "indiscriminate and deliberate firing of heavy calibre weapons including artillery and mortars" in which Pakistani forces targetted civilian areas. The note said that such targetting of civilians areas is against all "established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct".

An Indian civilian, named Dadardin, was killed due to Pakistani ceasefire violation. Dadardin was a resident of Shahpur village. Two civilians were also injured in the ceasefire violation.

India, while asking Islamabad to investigate the "heinous acts" of targeting innocent civilians, called for instructing its forces to "desist from such acts immediately." New Delhi also raised its concern regarding Pakistani support to cross border infiltration of terrorists, "including through covering fire."

Pakistan forces have carried out more than 497 unprovoked ceasefire violations
so far in 2020.

