After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana govt mulling law against 'Love Jihad'

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash flood in Sikkim? Scientists explore cause

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Best bowling figures in ODI World Cup history

7 Benefits of eating banana on empty stomach

7 Benefits of eating raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

HomeIndia

India

After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana govt mulling law against 'Love Jihad'

“Haryana is contemplating a law against Love Jihad,” Anil Vij tweeted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Harayana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday that Haryana is mulling to introduce a law against “Love Jihad”. It is to be noted that on Saturday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his administration will introduce a law to curb ‘Love Jihad'.

"Love Jihad" is a word coined by right-wing activists to refer to an alleged campaign by Muslims to forcibly convert Hindu girls by feigning love.

“Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad,” Anil Vij tweeted.

Yogi's statement is in reference to the Allahabad High Court’s decision, which observes that conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid.

“The Allahabad HC has said that religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Government will also work to curb ‘love jihad’ and we will make a law. I warn those who conceal identity and disrespect our women that if you don’t mend your ways, your ‘Ram naam satya’ (chants during funeral) journey will begin,” Adityanath said.

In a recent judgement on a petition filed by a married couple, the Allahabad High Court has observed that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable. Priyanshi alias Samreen and her partner had in their writ petition, filed in Allahabad HC, sought directions to the police and the girl's father not to interfere in their married life.

Dismissing the petition filed by the married couple, HC said, “The court has found the first petitioner (the woman) has converted her religion on June 29, 2020 and solemnised marriage on July 31, which clearly reveals the conversation has taken place only for the purpose of marriage.'

The court made the comments after finding that the petitioner, a Muslim woman had converted to Hinduism and within a month later married a Hindu boy as per Hindu rituals.

In the petition, the couple had stated that they had married in July this year, but the girl's family members were interfering in their married life.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two massive earthquakes hit Nepal within 16 minutes gap, strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Explained: How the Khalistan movement is interlinked with Punjab's growing drug problem, gun culture

Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

Richest Indian in history was worth $230 billion, but this ruler had incalculable wealth, controlled 25% of World GDP

Explainer: Why does Delhi NCR frequently experience earthquakes, what causes seismic activity in region?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE