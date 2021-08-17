Headlines

After capturing Afghanistan, Taliban gives big statement on Kashmir

After the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, security arrangements may be strengthened in Kashmir as well.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2021, 07:27 PM IST

After the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan, there has been panic all over the world. People are afraid that the period of panic in Afghanistan may return again, which will affect other countries as well. However, the Taliban is constantly talking about development and people's rule. Now, it has also given a statement regarding the Kashmir issue.

According to sources cited by Zee News, the Taliban has described the Kashmir issue as an internal issue between India and Pakistan. The insurgent group has said that Kashmir is not included in their agenda and it is an issue between the two countries. However, terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Tehreek-e-Taliban, who have taken refuge in Pakistan, have a presence in Afghanistan as well. In some areas of Kabul, their check posts are also made with the help of the Taliban.

After the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, security arrangements may be strengthened in Kashmir as well since its presence is now at a distance of about 400 km from the LoC in Kashmir. In the past as well, the Taliban had helped Pakistani terrorists in incidents like Kandahar hijack. According to sources, India is also cautious about the presence of Pakistani terrorists in the Taliban and Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI can try to take the Taliban under its influence, but it can become very difficult once it is in power.

Earlier, the Taliban had appealed to India to continue its ongoing projects in Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said in a conversation with a Pakistani news channel that India should complete its projects in Afghanistan because all those works are for the people here.

India is currently working on several development projects in Afghanistan and about $3 billion has been invested by India.

