After Ayodhya verdict, SC to deliver four key judgements before CJI Ranjan Gogoi's retirement on Nov 17

After delivering historic and landmark judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict in four key cases before CJI Ranjan Gogoi's retirement on November 17.

The Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a five-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16. Other judges of the bench were Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and SW Abdul Nazeer.

Rafale deal review petition

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will deliver its judgement on Rafale deal review petition which was filed by Prashant Bhushan, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie alleging that the government hid material information from the Supreme Court in the Rafale deal. An SC bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph had reserved the order in May.

Sabarimala review plea

CJI Ranjan Gogoi headed SC bench will deliver its verdict on review petition on the decision of allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala. A five-judge SC bench had reserved its decision on the review petition in its September 2018 judgement allowing entry of all age groups women into the Sabarimala Temple.

Office of CJI under RTI?

The court will pronounce verdict on whether the office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) shall come under Right to Information Act (RTI). A 5-member SC bench had reserved its order on April 4.

Rahul Gandhi contempt of court case

Supreme Court will also deliver its verdict on the contempt plea filed by BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the court his 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan."