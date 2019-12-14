After absconding for 18 years, SIMI terrorist arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Special Cell and Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad on Friday night arrested a terrorist belonging to banned Islamist outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The terrorist has been identified as Ilyas. He is the brother-in-law of Abdul Subhan Qureshi, chief of the banned terrorist organisation, The Indian Mujahideen. He is under Delhi Police's Special Cell custody since 2018.

After receiving intel about the whereabouts of Illayas, a joint operation was conducted by the Delhi Special Cell Police and Mumbai ATS teams in which it raided a location in Delhi's Shahin Bagh and eventually leading to his arrest.

The Mumbai ATS team arrived in Delhi on Thursday to conduct the operation

Following his arrest, the Mumbai ATS was granted 3-days custody of the nabbed terrorist after he was produced before the court on Saturday.

He was taken to Mumbai by the ATS.

Ilyas has been absconding for 18 years.