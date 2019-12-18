After 134 days, prayers held at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

After remaining closed for 134 days, the gates of historic Jamia Masjid in the old city of Srinagar were thrown open for the public on Wednesday.

Dozens of people from the surrounding areas gathered as the call for prayer - Azaan - was heard in the vicinity, a local told WION.

The authorities had imposed restriction in the valley following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 this year. These restrictions were severe in the old city as protests tend to escalate in the area.

“We are very happy. This is the place of God and worship. They (authorities) had closed the mosque which shouldn’t have been done,” said a local who came to offer prayers at the mosque.

As the restrictions were eased with the improvement in the situation, the committee looking after the grand mosque had demanded authorities to remove the security forces outside the area.

“We had requested authorise to remove the forces deployed outside the mosque. We also had to sanitise the praying areas as it was closed for four months,” said a committee member.

However, it remains to be seen if authorities will allow Friday congressional prayers in the mosque, as clashes between protestors and security forces are after the weekly prayers.

On Friday, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a Separatists leader and the Imam of the Jama Masjid, delivers the sermon from the mosque. Umar has been detained and later kept under house detention by the authorities in Srinagar.