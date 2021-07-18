Afghanistan recalls envoy, senior diplomats from Pakistan over daughter abduction incident

In the aftermath of the abduction of Silsila Alikhil, Afghanistan has recalled its envoy Najibullah Alikhil and all senior diplomats from Pakistan. Silsila Alikhil is the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan and was abducted on Friday for few hours near Islamabad's Rana market.

First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh in a strongly-worded tweet said President Ghani has instructed the Afghan foreign ministry to recall its envoy along with all senior diplomats. He said, "The abduction of Afgh ambassador's daughter & her subsequent torture has wounded the psyche of our nation. Our national psyche has been tortured."

Silsila was assaulted in a taxi which she had taken to while returning from the market to home. Her hands and feet were tied when she regained consciousness. Her dupatta had tissue paper and rupees 50 note with message "your turn is next" and "communist".

The development has increased tensions in the already tensed relationship between Islamabad and Kabul. On Saturday, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan was summoned by the Afghan Foreign ministry and a "strong protest" was lodged over the issue.

Also read Daughter of Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan kidnapped in Islamabad

In a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry after the summoning, it "explicitly called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions."

According to a report by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science, Islamabad, she has swelling in various parts of her body. Earlier, in a strongly worded statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep regret" and "strongly condemns this heinous act". The Afghan foreign ministry expressed its "deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."

Pakistan reacted to the development with its foreign ministry saying it has beefed up the security of the Afghan envoy and his family and in a statement said, "law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice."

This is not the first time diplomats and their families have come under target. Indian diplomats have been in the past faced harassment in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, which includes light being cut, internet connection being slowed down.

In response to a question on the safety of Indian diplomats in Islamabad in aftermath of the abduction of Afghan Envoy's daughter, Indian sources said, "we have been issuing alerts to our High Commission personnel on regular basis".