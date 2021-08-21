Afghanistan: 150 Indian citizens released after passport check, on their way back to Kabul airport

Several Afghan media outlets had reported that 150 Indians were missing after their coordinator was allegedly kidnapped by the Taliban. However, Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesman has denied this report.

The latest update is that the 150 Indian citizens were released after their passports were checked and they are on their way back to Kabul airport.

Earlier, an Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft on Saturday departed from the Kabul airport with some eminent Afghan leaders, including public representatives from the Hindu and Sikh communities, as well as 85 Indians on board, sources here said.

The sources said that the IAF`s C-130J transport plane landed in Tajikistan for refuelling and is likely to arrive at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening, they added.

Fearing that the Taliban militia may prevent the Afghan public representatives from boarding the IAF flight, the entire plan was kept secret till the aircraft took off from Afghanistan, the sources further said.

The IAF aircraft was waiting for the clearance at Kabul airport due to the huge rush as many countries have sent their military planes to evacuate its citizens.

"The US authorities have taken full control of the airport and they are managing the air operation from the war torn country. In this huge rush, charting out a slot for an aircraft and also a safe air route for the evacuation flight have become major challenges for the US authority," an informed official said.