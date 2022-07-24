AAP vs Centre: Cops hijacked Delhi event, forcibly put PM Modi's photo, alleges Kejriwal's party as CM skips event

Photo of the event venue tweeted by AAP

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that a Delhi government was “hijacked” on orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, which prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to skip the event. AAP further charged that the cops put up PM Modi’s towering photos on stage and threatened to arrest anyone who removed them.

Photos posted by Kejriwal’s party on Twitter show torn posters of the Delhi CM, decorated stage with PM Modi, Kejriwal and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s pictures and policemen in large numbers guarding the event.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged that cops put up PM Modi’s banner on Centre’s order for the plantation drive at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi... The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off,” Rai alleged at a press conference.

Delhi Govt के वन महोत्सव में CM @ArvindKejriwal को शामिल होना था



लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री कार्यलय के आदेश पर Police ने मंच पर कब्ज़ा कर ज़बरदस्ती Modi जी की तस्वीर लगा दी और हटाने पर गिरफ़्तारी की धमकी दी



मोदी जी दिल्ली Govt के कायर्क्रम में अपनी तस्वीर लगाकर क्या साबित करना चाहते? pic.twitter.com/B3Hdo5KCLr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2022

The development comes as a fresh round of standoff between Kejriwal an Delhi L-G. Saxena's recoomendation of a CBI probe into the Delhi government's new excise policy, alleging illicit practices and involvement of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has already led to a face-off between the two sides.

The LG office said that Sisodia also extended "undue financial favours" to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer. Sisodia`s role is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22, officials in the Lieutenant-Governor`s office told ANI.

In another flashpoint, Kejriwal recently accused the Centre of deliberately blocking his proposed visit to Singapore for an event, in which he said he was supposed to present the 'Delhi Model' before other countries.

The said program of Tree Plantation corresponding with the `Van Mahotsav`, was to be undertaken jointly by the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister. A mutual decision in this regard had been taken on July 4, 2022. A total of 1,00,000 trees are planted as a part of the program, and the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister were to launch the same together today.

"One is left to wonder if recommending a CBI inquiry into an apparently illegal Excise Policy is taking the focus of the CM away from Delhi`s environmental concerns," said LG sources.

Responding to the claims by the party, the LG office sources said that Saxena had not "skipped" the meeting on the said date, rather he was in Jaipur to attend the Northern Zonal Council Meeting.