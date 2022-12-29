AAP's Kuldeep accuses BJP MLA of losing cool on sanitation worker in Delhi, shares video | Photo: Twitter/@KuldeepKumarAAP

Tussle between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP uproared after AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar published a video and alleged BJP MLA Abhay Verma of assaulting a sanitation worker in Delhi. Meanwhile, MLA Verma claimed that he removed himself from the violence by claiming that he had only questioned him regarding why he had locked a public washroom.

The worker can be seen being pushed around and slapped in the video. Kuldeep Kumar claimed that the BJP was expressing its resentment at losing the most recent civic body elections, which were fought over the issue of sanitation.

Rakhi Birla, a senior AAP leader, announced that they would write to the Delhi police commissioner to demand "safety" for the workers and to request the filing of a case against the BJP MLA for assaulting the Dalit man. "BJP's actions reflect its mindset. It has always been anti-Dalit and only views them as a 'vote bank'," Birla said to news agency PTI.

However, the BJP MLA Abhay Verma counter-accused and remarked, "The fight did not happen in my presence." According to MLA Verma, "When I was visiting the area, I got a complaint that the toilet, meant for slum residents, is kept locked. When I asked the worker, he used abusive language." The employee hasn't addressed the accusations.

