Delhi New Year celebrations: Don't go out on December 31 without reading THIS traffic advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has issued notice for commuters travelling to places in city ahead of New Year, check out routes to take and avoid here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

As Delhiites are all set to celebrate New Year, traffic police has issued an advisory to commuters heading to the city's major party hubs in 2023. On New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, starting at 8:00 p.m., all vehicles are required to abide by strict rules, according to the traffic police.

Drivers are advised not to enter Connaught Place past the following roundabouts: Mandi House, Bengali Market, North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg- Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, and GPO New Delhi. The advisory also stated that only vehicles with valid passes would be permitted in Connaught Place's inner, middle, and outer circles.

Routes to take

Additionally, the advisory advised drivers to use alternate routes to get to ISBT or Ashram, including via Ring Road, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shahzafar Marg, Mathura Road, and ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa, Crescent Road.

Arrangements near India Gate

The Delhi Police has also put in place plans to control vehicular and pedestrian traffic near India Gate. A stringent response would be given to drunk driving, stunt biking, overspeeding, reckless driving, driving in a zigzag pattern, and dangerous driving, according to the advisory.

Guidelines for parking

In the vicinity of Gole Market Dak Khana, Patel Chowk in the vicinity of Rakab Ganj Road, Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, Minto Road in the vicinity of Press Road, Panchkuian Road in the vicinity of RK Ashram Marg, KG Mark-Ferozshah Road crossing, Bengali Market on Babar Road, and Gole Market on Peshwa Road, motorists can park their cars.

 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

