AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case

In the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, Amanatullah Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Okhla area of Delhi, was on Saturday sent to four days in police custody. The directive was given by the Rouse Avenue special CBI court.

Khan was arrested late on Friday by the Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau after day-long raids at his residence, besides the premises of his aides and business partners.

Earlier, the Delhi Police has arrested Hamid Ali close aide of Amanatullah Khan, reported news agency PTI. The Southeast District Police arrested Ali under the Arms Act after discovering an unauthorized firearm, Rs 12 lakh in cash, and several cartridges during a raid at his home.

The anti-corruption agency seized Rs 24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons in all in raids at four locations.

The ACB had summoned Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as its chairman.

An FIR has already been lodged in connection to the alleged malfeasance in the board.

In a statement released on Friday, the ACB said that Khan had unlawfully hired 32 persons while acting as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. This was done in defiance of all laws and regulations, as well as the FIR's accusations of corruption and favoritism.

The letter claims that the Delhi Waqf Board's then-CEO wrote a memo denouncing the unlawful recruiting and made a clear declaration. The southeast district has received two FIRs from the ACB about the seizure of illicit firearms.

The ACB arrested Khan after searching the houses of the MLA and his aides in Delhi's Batla House, Zakir Nagar, and Jamia Nagar and finding evidence and damning documents against them.