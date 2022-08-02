Search icon
Gujarat Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates, check all names

Assembly Elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the first list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections to be held this year. 

The list includes the names of Bhemabhai Choudhary, Jagmal Vala, Arjun Rathva, and others.

Check the full list here:

  1. Bhemabhai Choudhary - Deodar
  2. Jagmal Vala - Somnath
  3. Arjun Rathva - Chhota Udaipur
  4. Sagar Rabari - Bechraji
  5. Vashram Sagathiya - Rajkot Rural
  6. Ram Dhaduk - Kamrej
  7. Shivlal Barasia - Rajkot South
  8. Sudhir Vaghani - Gariadhar
  9. Rajendra Solanki - Bardoli
  10. 10 Omprakash Tiwari - Naroda

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth if his party is voted to power in Gujarat.

He has also assured free electricity up to 300 units per month in the BJP-ruled state where polls are due by the year-end.

 

