Gujarat Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates, check all names

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the first list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections to be held this year.

The list includes the names of Bhemabhai Choudhary, Jagmal Vala, Arjun Rathva, and others.

Check the full list here:

Bhemabhai Choudhary - Deodar Jagmal Vala - Somnath Arjun Rathva - Chhota Udaipur Sagar Rabari - Bechraji Vashram Sagathiya - Rajkot Rural Ram Dhaduk - Kamrej Shivlal Barasia - Rajkot South Sudhir Vaghani - Gariadhar Rajendra Solanki - Bardoli 10 Omprakash Tiwari - Naroda

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth if his party is voted to power in Gujarat.

He has also assured free electricity up to 300 units per month in the BJP-ruled state where polls are due by the year-end.