'Kejriwal Ni Rojgar Guarantee': Delhi CM assures job to every youth, Rs 3000 allowance if AAP voted to power in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), guaranteed a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and a job for every youth in Gujarat if his party is elected to power in the state's upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal's new job offer comes just days after he promised free electricity for up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the BJP-ruled state, where elections are scheduled for the end of the year.

Addressing a public rally in Veraval, Saurashtra, the Delhi Chief Minister said if the AAP forms a government in Gujarat, his party will ensure that every unemployed youth finds work within the next five years.

"Until we find them work, every jobless youth will receive Rs 3,000 per month in unemployment benefits," he remarked. Kejriwal also promised to generate 10 lakh government job vacancies as part of his party's pre-election "guarantees."

"Ïf I don't fulfill my promise in five years, push me out after five years. We will give jobs to every unemployed person. My intention is also clear and I am educated, I know how to give them employment. Delhi will have 20 lakhs jobs in the next five years", he said.

The AAP leader also touched on the subject of "freebies culture", saying "Just give us one chance...today, all will criticise me on TV that Kejriwal is distributing 'revdi'free...some sent it to Swiss banks. Kejriwal distributes 'revdi'to the masses".

"Today, Gujarat has a debt of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Was I behind this? Has Kejriwal done this? Have they given you any free rewari? Do you get anything for free in Gujarat? They do not, the why this debt? This is because of corruption, he added.

So far in Gujarat, AAP has successfully seized the first mover advantage over the Congress, and projected itself as the main challenger to the BJP that is ruling the state for the past 27 years.

While he has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, the Delhi Chief Minister is also occasionally seen in Himachal Pradesh, making his intention and priority clear.

On July 21, Kejriwal visited Surat , and promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers besides 24X7 supply to cities and villages across Gujarat if AAP is voted to power. He also promised to waive all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021.