Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Kejriwal Ni Rojgar Guarantee': Delhi CM assures job to every youth, Rs 3000 allowance if AAP voted to power in Gujarat

Kejriwal's new job offer comes just days after he promised free electricity for up to 300 units per month if voted to power in Gujarat

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

'Kejriwal Ni Rojgar Guarantee': Delhi CM assures job to every youth, Rs 3000 allowance if AAP voted to power in Gujarat
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), guaranteed a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and a job for every youth in Gujarat if his party is elected to power in the state's upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal's new job offer comes just days after he promised free electricity for up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the BJP-ruled state, where elections are scheduled for the end of the year.

Addressing a public rally in Veraval, Saurashtra, the Delhi Chief Minister said if the AAP forms a government in Gujarat, his party will ensure that every unemployed youth finds work within the next five years.

"Until we find them work, every jobless youth will receive Rs 3,000 per month in unemployment benefits," he remarked. Kejriwal also promised to generate 10 lakh government job vacancies as part of his party's pre-election "guarantees."

 

"Ïf I don't fulfill my promise in five years, push me out after five years. We will give jobs to every unemployed person. My intention is also clear and I am educated, I know how to give them employment. Delhi will have 20 lakhs jobs in the next five years", he said.

The AAP leader also touched on the subject of "freebies culture", saying "Just give us one chance...today, all will criticise me on TV that Kejriwal is distributing 'revdi'free...some sent it to Swiss banks. Kejriwal distributes 'revdi'to the masses".

"Today, Gujarat has a debt of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Was I behind this? Has Kejriwal done this? Have they given you any free rewari? Do you get anything for free in Gujarat? They do not, the why this debt? This is because of corruption, he added.

 

So far in Gujarat, AAP has successfully seized the first mover advantage over the Congress, and projected itself as the main challenger to the BJP that is ruling the state for the past 27 years.

While he has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, the Delhi Chief Minister is also occasionally seen in Himachal Pradesh, making his intention and priority clear.

On July 21, Kejriwal visited Surat , and promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers besides 24X7 supply to cities and villages across Gujarat if AAP is voted to power. He also promised to waive all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.