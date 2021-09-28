Beware of Aadhaar card fraud: Know how to protect your Aadhaar data online

The Aadhaar card has become the most important paper for every Indian these days. From getting vaccinated to getting legal work done, the Aadhaar card has become a mandatory document. It is an essential document for every Indian who wants to benefit from government services and want to avail things like bank accounts, purchase a house or even buy a product on EMI.

It has become more than identity proof and keeping it updated at all times has become a necessity.

However, we need to be extremely careful when disclosing our Aadhaar ID proof to anyone. If we don't want to share the actual 12-digit Aadhaar card number, we can use the ‘Masked Aadhaar ID’ or Virtual ID (VID) provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This is essentially a 16-digit ID number that can be shared without revealing anything important about your personal information. This is called Masked Aadhaar or VID.

What is a Masked Aadhaar or VID?

It is a way of obscuring your Aadhaar number while still being a legal way of verification. It is also absolutely authentic and extremely safe. The Mask Aadhaar option allows the users to hide their Aadhaar number in their downloads of e-Aadhaar copies. It essentially replaces the first 8 digits of your actual Aadhaar number with special characters and only makes visible the last 4 digits.

Steps to download Masked Aadhaar:

Step 1: Visit link - https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Enter your full 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

Step 3: Tick the option that reads – ‘I want a masked Aadhaar’.

Step 4: Enter the Captcha verification code that will be provided to verify yourself.

Step 5: Click on the option ‘Send OTP’.

Step 6: Download the e-Aadhaar copy.

The UIDAI, from time to time, warns people against sharing their Aadhaar numbers to protect themselves against fraud. In issues where cases of fraud are prevalent, we can use the VID for security purposes.