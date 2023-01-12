Human sacrifice killing: 9-year-old murdered, chopped into pieces in Dadra and Nagar Haveli ; 3 arrested

In a horrific incident that took place in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, a 9-year-old child was abducted and murdered, and later his body was dismembered as a part of human sacrifice. In the nearby town of Vapi in the Valsad district of the neighbouring Gujarat state, the headless body of a boy from a tribal community was discovered in the Damanganga canal. In connection with this case, police had earlier detained two men and one juvenile.

According to the police, the dead boy disappeared on December 29 from Sayali village in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) district of the Union Territory. On December 30, the Silvassa police station reported a kidnapping. A headless body that matched the boy's description was found in Vapi, which is about 30 kilometres from Silvassa, the district headquarters, according to the police.

Parts of the body were discovered in Sayali village, where the 'rituals' were carried out, even though the body was discovered in a canal in Vapi. Forensic analysis of the body parts was requested. Police reported, "Police made an arrest of a juvenile as they looked into the matter. He admitted that on December 29, 2022, he and his friends had abducted the victim from Sayli village. As a human sacrifice, he was killed," Aaj Tak reported.

The police added sections of the Indian Penal Code 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing the destruction of evidence), and 302 (punishment for murder) to the FIR after taking the boy into custody. Additionally, the police found the incident's weapon.

According to the police, the detained boy admitted that his friend Shailesh Kohkera (28), had assisted him in murdering the boy. Ramesh Sanwar, another suspect, has been named. Sanwar lured the detained boy and Shailesh Kohkera with money and asked them to perform a human sacrifice. Police detained the other two suspects, on January 3.

The juvenile, a native of the Karjan village in the Tapi district who formerly worked as a butcher, has been sent to an observation home in Surat, and more investigation is underway. A team of 100 police officers was assembled to investigate the case after the headless body was discovered in Vapi. Police questioned locals and looked at CCTV near the canal where the boy was found during a thorough investigation.