66 coronavirus patients in India cured so far, 15 from Maharashtra

While coronavirus continues to trouble India with cases rising at an alarming rate, at least 66 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals after they were declared coronavirus-free.

As per the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 724 cases of coronavirus confirmed so far while 66 of them have been discharged as of March 27, 9:30 AM.

The highest number of cases has been found in Maharashtra though it also has the maximum number of patients who have been cured. While 147 people have tested positive for COVID-19 till March 27. 4:00 PM, 15 of them have been completely cured and discharged.

Alongside, 11 patients were treated in Haryana, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. Six patients were cured in Delhi, three patients were discharged in Karnataka, Ladakh and Rajasthan, and one patient was cured in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Telangana each.

Notably, out of the 724 reported cases, doctors in India have managed to cure 66 patients while the death toll in India stands at 17. The virus has taken the lives of 24,293 people across the globe according to figures from Johns Hopkins University at the time of writing this report.