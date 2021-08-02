5-tier security cover, 5,000 police personnel: Know the preparations for President Ram Nath Kovind's Tamil Nadu visit

For President Ram Nath Kovind's five-day Tamil Badu visit starting today, nearly 5,000 police personnel, including commandos will be deployed as he will also get a five-tier security cover, police said.

The president will arrive in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai in the evening and preside over the centenary fete at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in the evening and also unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the House.

The state assembly hall, the Secretariat in Fort St George and Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been put under the five-tier security cover.

The security team on duty for Kovind's visit will include 5,000 police personnel, including commando unit personnel, and will be led by Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

According to a police release, precautionary measures and appropriate security arrangements have been put in place in all routes, which will be used by Kovind.

Jiwal chaired a meeting earlier with senior police officials to review the preparations and directed them to the measures that will be followed during the President's visit.

During his five-day trip, Kovind on his Monday night will stay at the Raj Bhavan and will go to the Nilgiris district tomorrow.

He will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty on Wednesday, August 4, and will also address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course.

Afterwards, President Kovind will stay at the Raj Bhavan and leave for Delhi on August 6.