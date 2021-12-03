5 more passengers from 'at risk' countries test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai, tally reaches 9

Concerns have increased in the state of Maharashtra as five more people who have arrived in Mumbai from 'at risk countries' have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Suresh Kakani, civic body's additional municipal commissioner has said that the number of travellers who have tested positive on arrival in Mumbai are suspected to have been infected with the Omicron variant and has been increased the number of infected people to nine.

According to BMC, all travellers who tested positive are males and had arrived in the city between November 17 - December 2 and had arrived from London, Portugal and Germany. The BMC officials had carried out tests on around 485 travellers.

Positive passengers have been admitted to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital and their sample has been sent for further testing.

As per the Centre guidelines, the 'at risk' countries include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.