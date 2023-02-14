4 years of Pulwama terror attack: How India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan? Chronology of events

File photo

Today (February 14) is the fourth anniversary of a horrifying terrorist attack which took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulawama and left 40 CRPF personnel martyred. February 14, 2019, which has been termed India's "black day", is regarded as one of the most cowardly attack on the Indian soil.

The dastardly terror act was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber who rammed a car loaded with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The Indian government did not sit silent after this horrifying attack and gave a strong reply to the terrorists, who were holed up in Pakistan with the support of Islamabad.

On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets took off from in the early morning and rained bombs at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan in order to avenge the Pulwama terror attack.

Operation Bandar, which was the codename of Balakot airstrike, was carried out by Mirage 2000 fighter jets of IAF. These fighter jets are known for their precision strike. The IAF fighter jets remained in Pakistani air space to carry out the operation as planned.

In this operation, around 300 JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action against India were killed. According to sources, the terror camp at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of (JeM leader) Masood Azhar."

Pakistan was left rattled by India’s befitting response, and it tried to launch an attack on February 26, 2019 in order to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Air Force, however, failed in its nefarious plan because of an laert IAF. In the aerial skirmish between PAF and IAF, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying a MiG-21 Bison fighter plane, was shot down by a F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Wing Commander Varthaman had crossed over to PoK while chasing a PAF fighter jet and that’s where his aircraft was hit. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was taken into custody by Pakistan.

Pakistan government decided to release Wing Commander Abhinandan on March 1 after intense diplomatic pressure.

Wing Commanded Abhinandan was later awarded the third-highest wartime gallantry award Vir Chakra.