28-member delegation of European parliamentarians to visit Kashmir today

A 28-member delegation of the European parliamentarians will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to asses the ground situation, two days before the state is officially split into two Union territories.

The members of the European Parliament met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after the abrogation of Article 370.

A press releases by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday said that the Prime Minister "appreciated the importance the Parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term."

This will be the first-ever international delegation to visit the valley after the abrogation of Article 370. They are travelling in their private capacity and not as part of an official EU delegation.

The visit by the members of the European Parliament comes at a time when the Centre is making efforts to restore normalcy in the region.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who was also present at the meeting, briefed the delegation members about the situation in the Valley.

Doval highlighted several facts about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in order to counter a false narrative being built up by Pakistan. Doval told the members of European Parliament (MEP) that there are no restrictions on movement in Jammu and Kashmir and 100% landline and mobile phones are functional in all parts of the newly-declared Union Territory.

Earlier in October, the authorities had restored postpaid mobile services and also allowed tourists to visit the region.

The MEPs were told by the NSA that there is no shortage of essential supplies and all hospitals in Kashmir Valley are functional.

The NSA also gave the delegation a historical perspective on Kashmir issue and explained to them how Article 370 helped in promoting secessionist activities in Kashmir while being a hurdle in the application of progressive laws of Indian Union in the state.

He also highlighted the efforts of Pakistan-backed terror groups to create trouble in Kashmir Valley by targeting innocent civilians.

On Monday, another truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, in fourth such attack on migrant workers in the Valley this month.

Earlier, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

In anothet attack on Monday, a grenade was hurled at civilians at a bus stand in J&K's Sopore town, injuring 19 people.