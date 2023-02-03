24x7 ‘Jan Suvidha’ convenience stores to come up at 2,000 railway stations | Representational Photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that “Jan Suvidha” convenience stores will be established at as many as 2,000 railway stations across India. These shops will remain open 24x7, thereby catering to passengers boarding and deboarding trains round the clock.

The Minister also revealed other measures the railways is undertaking for the convenience of passengers. To further improve the experience on train seat booking, the railways plans to upgrade its passenger reservation system's back-end infrastructure and enhance ability to issue tickets.

Capacity will be increased from current 25,000 tickets issued per minute to 2.25 lakh tickets per minute. The facility for attending to passenger enquiries will also be upgraded from current 40,000 per minute to 4 lakh per minute. The railways plans to improve

Massive drive to lay new railway tracks

The target set by the railways for itself for financial year 2023-24 is laying new railway tracks for a distance of 7,000 kms. This is a big leap from the FY 2022-23 target of 4,500 kilometres or around 12 kilometres per day. The minister said that this target has already been achieved. He further revealed that the capacity to lay new railway tracks has increased three times since 2014.

READ | Mumbai-Shirdi, Solapur Vande Bharat trains to go through India’s toughest Railway ghat sections, travel time revealed

(Inputs from PTI)