Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes and monuments, proposal under discussion

The majority of the 23 AIIMS have submitted a list of names, after the Union Health Ministry sought suggestions from them in this matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes and monuments, proposal under discussion
AIIMS (File photo)

All the 23 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in India would be renamed after regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity, PTI reported. 

The government has firmed up a proposal in this regard. The majority of 23 AIIMS have submitted a list of names after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought suggestions from them in this matter, official sources told PTI.

Majority of these premier health institutes are learnt to have suggested three to four names along with an explanatory note for the names suggested.

Currently, all AIIMS are known by their generic name and distinguished only by their location, an official explained. Out of 23 AIIMS, many are operational while others are being set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

"So, the Union health ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the 23 AIIMS, which include those fully functional, partially operational or under construction," the source said.
In this regard, suggestions were sought for assigning specific names to different AIIMS, which could be linked to local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, distinct geographical identity of the area where the institute is located and prominent historical events or monuments of the region," the source explained.

Six new AIIMS -- Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Rajasthan (Jodhpur) and Uttarakhand (Rishikesh) were approved in Phase 1 of PMSSY and are fully functional.

READ | ‘Narcos in holy land of Gandhi-Patel?’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over massive drug hauls in Gujarat

Out of the 16 AIIMS established between 2015 and 2022, MBBS classes and outpatient department services have been started in 10 institutes, while only MBBS classes have been started in another two. The remaining four institutes are at different stages of development.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.