Pahalgam bus accident: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets injured ITBP personnel at AIIMS

Inquiring about the status of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) members wounded in the August 16 road tragedy in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to the AIIMS Trauma Center here on Saturday.

Following their transfer from Srinagar through special air ambulances on Friday, three seriously wounded members of the ITBP were transferred to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS in New Delhi. Shah arrived at the hospital at approximately 1 pm to check on their welfare.

Constables Balwant Singh, Tsewang Dorje, and Bablu Kumar are the three ITBP members now being cared for in the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The health status of Balwant is apparently serious and he is currently under surveillance in the ICU, while the other two individuals are being recovered.

The Home Minister was told by the medics about the health status of the jawans and medical procedures to be undertaken.

The Home Minister was updated on the status of the wounded by top ITBP officers, and he expressed his hopes for a rapid recovery on behalf of the ITBP.

The ITBP men were returning to Pahalgam from Chandanwari on August 16 after successfully completing their security responsibilities during the Amarnath Yatra 2022. The ITBP officers were involved in an accident with a police bus at Chandanwari in the Pahalgam region of the Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

Seven members of the ITBP were murdered, and another 32 were wounded, in the attack. The wounded service members were taken to Srinagar that same day for medical attention. The 92nd Base Hospital in Srinagar is presently caring for the remaining 29 wounded.

(With inputs from ANI)