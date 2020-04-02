219 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 108 from Nizamuddin Markaz: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that there are a total of 219 COVID19 cases in the city which includes 108 people from Markaz Nizamuddin. He also informed there have been 4 deaths in the national capital which includes 2 people from Markaz Nizamuddin.

"Out of 2046 people brought from Markaz Nizamuddin,1810 persons quarantined & 536 people admitted to city hospitals; Tests of all 2046 persons are being done. Due to this, it is possible that the no. of COVID19 cases in the city might rise in the coming days," he added.

"Till now, there are 219 COVID19 cases in the city including 108 people from Markaz Nizamuddin," Kejriwal said.

He also informed that Rs 5000 each will be deposited into the accounts of those plying public service vehicles. However, he said that it will take between a week and 10 days to implement.

"Rs 5000 each will be transferred into the accounts of auto, taxi, e-rickshaw, RTV & Gramin Sewa drivers and all those plying public service vehicles. This might take between a week and 10 days to implement," Delhi Chief Minister said.

Yesterday, Kejriwal said that people told to home quarantine themselves are being tracked through their phone numbers.

"We handed over a list of 11084 phone numbers to police yesterday & 14345 phone numbers today of people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine. The police will track if they are following the instructions on home quarantine or not," Kejriwal said.

He said that passes will be provided to 'two employees/owner of every private company so that they can go to their respective offices to calculate & transfer the employees' salaries.'

He also requested people who don't have ration cards to apply for the ration card on Delhi govt's e-district website so that they can avail of daily rations.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000 mark, with recorded deaths crossing the 50 mark.