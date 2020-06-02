20 killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley

At least 20 people were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in south Assam's Barak valley districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar on Tuesday.

According to information provided by local officials, seven people have been killed in Cachar and Halaikandi each while six were confirmed dead in Karimganj.

Incessant rain in the state has triggered flash floods in several districts while the level of Brahmputra has also risen to dangerous level.

Hailkandi district administration said seven people, including two children and a woman, were killed and two others seriously injured in a landslide that hit a tin house at Mohanpur area near Bolobabazar around 6 am.

Seven people were also killed by landslides at Kolapur village of Jaypur in Cachar district.

In neighbouring Karimganj district, five family members were among the six killed in another landslide at Karimpur around 3.30 am, local administration said.

SDRF personnel rushed to the three landslide sites and recovered the bodies.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the landslides. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

"Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley. I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected," Sonowal said in a tweet.