1990 IAF personnel killings case: JKLF chief Yasin Malik, others to face trial; summons issued

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed in firing by terrorists.

A special court will hold trial next week for the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and three others accused in 1990 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel killing case. Summons have been issued against Malik and three others for the firing incident that happened in the outskirts of Srinagar in 1990 and resulted in the death of 4 IAF personnel.

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed in firing by JKLF terrorists. Two charge sheets were filed by the CBI against Yasin Malik before the designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu on August 31, 1990. However, the TADA court granted a stay on the trial in 1995 because Srinagar, where the incident happened, does not have a designated TADA court.

Yasin Malik, who has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail would be produced in front of the special court through live broadcasting.

In April 2019, CBI counsel Monika Kohli informed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court that they have opposed Yasin Malik's transfer case to Srinagar and stated that since there was no TADA court in Srinagar the designated court in Jammu was given jurisdiction to hear such cases in May 1990.

In his order, HC Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta said, "... From bare perusal of contents of petitions and relief sought therein, one can definitely come to conclusion that petitioners (Malik) have sought transfer of their cases from designated court Jammu to additional court at Srinagar, which is not permissible under law."

Speaking to Zee Media, Ravi Khanna's widow Shalini Khanna said that she has been waiting for justice for the last 30 years. She, however, expressed hope that she will now get justice as accused are due to face trial soon.