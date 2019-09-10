1990 IAF personnel killings case: JKLF chief Yasin Malik, others to face trial; summons issued

Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeIndia

India

1990 IAF personnel killings case: JKLF chief Yasin Malik, others to face trial; summons issued

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed in firing by terrorists.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 09:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A special court will hold trial next week for the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and three others accused in 1990 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel killing case. Summons have been issued against Malik and three others for the firing incident that happened in the outskirts of Srinagar in 1990 and resulted in the death of 4 IAF personnel.

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed in firing by JKLF terrorists. Two charge sheets were filed by the CBI against Yasin Malik before the designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu on August 31, 1990.  However, the TADA court granted a stay on the trial in 1995 because Srinagar, where the incident happened, does not have a designated TADA court.

Yasin Malik, who has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail would be produced in front of the special court through live broadcasting.

In April 2019, CBI counsel Monika Kohli informed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court that they have opposed Yasin Malik's transfer case to Srinagar and stated that since there was no TADA court in Srinagar the designated court in Jammu was given jurisdiction to hear such cases in May 1990.

In his order, HC Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta said, "... From bare perusal of contents of petitions and relief sought therein, one can definitely come to conclusion that petitioners (Malik) have sought transfer of their cases from designated court Jammu to additional court at Srinagar, which is not permissible under law."

Speaking to Zee Media, Ravi Khanna's widow Shalini Khanna said that she has been waiting for justice for the last 30 years. She, however, expressed hope that she will now get justice as accused are due to face trial soon. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This billionaire owns Bengaluru’s most expensive house worth Rs 350 crore, no match for Ambani’s Antilia; net worth is…

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

Meet the Pakistani mystery fan girl who stole limelight in India-Pakistan Asia cup clash

Anurag Kashyap says pan-India term has been coined for 'sake of business, not cinema': 'For every KGF, there's Kabzaa'

Udhayanidhi row: Congress says it respects all religions, others free to express their views

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE