15-year-old boy stabs elder brother to death after being stopped from playing PUBG

A 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death after he scolded him for playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

Mohammad Shaikh, 19, asked his brother to stop playing the game on his mobile phone when the boy in a fit of rage allegedly banged Shaikh's head on the wall and stabbed him with a pair of scissors, said police inspector Mamata D'Souza.

Shaikh was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said D'Souza.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multi-player battle royale game.

Last month, a 19-year old Ahmedabad girl married with a year-old baby had demanded divorce from her husband because of her immense indulgence in PUBG.

On May 28, 2019, a 16-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest after playing PUBG for six hours on the phone.

(With inputs from PTI)