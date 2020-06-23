'100% recovery in 7 days': Ramdev unveils Patanjali's Ayurvedic medicine 'Coronil and Swasari' to treat COVID-19

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said that Patanjali Research Center has prepared the first Ayurvedic evidence-based medicine 'Coronil and Swasari' to treat the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. He said that the medicine is clinically controlled and based on research, evidence, and trial, following which it has been found that the medicine cures 69% of patients in three days and 100% of patients in 7 days.

"We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS," Yoga Guru Ramdev said at the press conference at the Patanjali Yopeeth in Haridwar, adding that it has shown "100% recovery rate within 3-7 days."

"We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100% of those recovered. We were able to control Corona and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted," he added.

We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days: Yog Guru Ramdev, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/QFQSVF0JIh — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

He thanked the Director, National Institute of Medical Sciences, NIMS University, Jaipur, Dr. Balbir Singh Tomar, and all other doctors and scientists for their help in creating the medicine.

"With the help of NIMS, Jaipur we conducted the clinical control study on 95 patients. The biggest thing which came out of this is that within three days 69% of patients recovered and became negative from positive (cases) and within seven days 100% of them became negative," he added.

He also said that necessary approvals for conducting the trials of medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.

Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, was also present at the occasion of the launch along with other officials and representatives who had taken part in the preparation of the medicine.

Earlier, he had tweeted about the "proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine"

Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar pic.twitter.com/K7uU38Kuzl — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 22, 2020

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.

