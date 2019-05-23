Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by over 55,000 votes

Union Minister Smriti Irani, a former TV actress-turned-politician, who polled more than 3 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha, narrowing the victory margin of Rahul Gandhi to one lakh, is again trying her luck against the Congress president. This is the second time Irani is taking on Gandhi in the Congress bastion, after an unsuccessful bid in 2014. She has continuously raised the issue of Congress allegedly overlooking the constituents in Amethi.

For this election, the BJP sent its top leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to campaign in Amethi, which has remained with the Congress except in 1977 and 1998.

The constituency went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6.