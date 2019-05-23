Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by over 55,000 votes

Amethi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP live updates: Neck and neck fight between Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani, a former TV actress-turned-politician, who polled more than 3 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha, narrowing the victory margin of Rahul Gandhi to one lakh, is again trying her luck against the Congress president. This is the second time Irani is taking on Gandhi in the Congress bastion, after an unsuccessful bid in 2014. She has continuously raised the issue of Congress allegedly overlooking the constituents in Amethi.
For this election, the BJP sent its top leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to campaign in Amethi, which has remained with the Congress except in 1977 and 1998.
The constituency went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6.
1. Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes
Smriti Irani (BSP) - 468514 (49.71%), Rahul Gandhi (Congress) - 413394 (43.86%)
Kaun kehta hai aasman mein surakh nahi ho sakta: Smriti Irani on winning Amethi
कौन कहता है आसमां में सुराख नहीं हो सकता ...— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2019
2. Constituency profile: Amethi
Amethi Lok Sabha seat, one of the 80 in Uttar Pradesh, is being closely watched this election. The constituency, a Congress bastion from where a win for party president Rahul Gandhi was a sure shot, became a difficult battle for him this time.
Irani, who is actively campaigning in Amethi and claims to have a lot of work done in the constituency even without being the MP, has attacked the Congress president as the "missing MP". Earlier this week, she said the Congress president has now become "a missing candidate as well" after remaining a "missing MP".
As Gandhi crisscrossed the country for campaigning, Priyanka Gandhi held the ground in Amethi, raising mostly local issues faced by the people.
The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency comprises five assembly segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi.