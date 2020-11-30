SCO meet: India refuses to support China's mega connectivity project OBOR

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

HomeIndia

India

SCO meet: India refuses to support China's mega connectivity project OBOR

India was the only country in the eight-member grouping which refused to support the project that has often been in news for its lack of transparency.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reiterating its stance yet again, India refused to extend support to China's mega connectivity project OBOR or One Belt One Road initiative at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO summit.

India was the only country in the eight-member grouping which refused to support the project that has often been in news for its lack of transparency and whooping cost for the host country.

The joint communique after the India hosted SCO Heads of Government meet said, "The Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, reaffirming their support for China's 'One Belt One Road' (OBOR) Initiative (BRI)."

At previous SCO meets, India has stayed away from supporting OBOR. India had become a member of the Beijing headquartered grouping in 2017.

A key portion of One Belt One Road is the CPEC or China Pakistan economic corridor, which passes through PoK or Pakistani occupied Kashmir. New Delhi has several times protested against it with Beijing on OBOR being violative of territorial integrity and asked them to cease such activities.

New Delhi, at various forums, has also highlighted that connectivity projects should "follow principles of openness, transparency and financial responsibility".

OBOR has led to debt issues in many countries and has been associated with China's debt diplomacy, given it financial impact on many countries who have joined it.

A European Commission report of March 2019 titled 'EU-China- A Strategic Outlook' has pointed out how Chinese investments in third countries have neglected socioeconomic and financial sustainability and may result in high-level indebtedness. In some cases, it may also lead to the transfer of control over strategic assets and resources.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

Isha Ambani aims to challenge Ratan Tata, Nykaa, how Mukesh Ambani's daughter is leading Reliance Retail successfully

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE