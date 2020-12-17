Ladakh standoff: India hopes further talks with China will help achieve agreement on resolution

India hopes that the tension with China, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, can be amicably settled with further discussions ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a media briefing said that the two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and these discussions have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other's positions.

Srivastava, when asked about the next round of Sino-India military and diplomatic talks on the over seven-month-long border standoff, did not give a direct reply but said India expects that further talks will help in reaching an agreement for complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

"It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible," Srivastava said.

Nearly three years after India and China engaged in a bitter stand-off in Doklam plateau, this May the ties between the two countries came under strain once again following a violent face-off in eastern Ladakh.

A clash erupted between the troops of India and China along the northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh in the first week of May this year, in which several soldiers of both sides sustained minor injuries. It was the first time that Indian and Chinese military exchanged blows since the 2017 Doklam deadlock.

As per reports, nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff.

China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials. The standoff between the two sides erupted in early May.

The last round of military talks had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points.