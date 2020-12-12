India's cultural diplomacy continues amid COVID as Pandit Ravi Shankar remembered in Spain

ICCR organised in-person concerts in Spain to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary sitar player Pandit Ravi Shankar.

India's cultural diplomacy continues even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) organising in-person concerts in Spain to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary sitar player Pandit Ravi Shankar. This was the first-ever event organised amidst the pandemic as part of India's cultural reach out.

The concerts which were organised in several cities of the European country got a huge response. In Madrid, 1200 people came to the concert in a hall that can hold 2500 people. Due to covid protocols, a limited number of people were allowed but tickets saw massive demand.

Speaking to WION, ICCR Director-General, Dinesh K Patnaik said, "In these difficult times, ICCR and govt of India has not stopped its cultural diplomacy activity and continues to project country's soft power abroad"

Most of the people who were involved in the concert were disciples of Ravi Shankar. An exhibition has also been organised as part of the celebration, which has a number of his memorabilia like posters of his concerts, sitars he played and even the clothes he wore.

Expressing his "delight at the public response in Spain" on the activities, Patnaik said, "Would like to thank the government of Spain, especially the federal government of Castile and Leon for the generous and amazing support they gave to the events".

Sitarist Ravi Shankar has been single-handedly responsible for bringing Indian classical music to the west and turned the world on to Indian music.

He is well known for many things, including the famous 'concert for Bangladesh' he organised alongside former Beatles Guitarist George Harrison. The concert, organised in August of 1971 in New York's Madison Square Garden, was to highlight the plight of refugees from the then East Pakistan.

The concert not only raised awareness about Bangladesh and atrocities committed by Pakistan but also became a model for future concerts for Charity Benefits.

The exhibition organised in fact has the token of appreciation given to George Harrison to commemorate the sales of more than one million dollars worth for the "long-playing record album Bangladesh".

2021 will mark the 50th anniversary year of the concert which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence year.