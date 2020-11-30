IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh as depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies

According to the meteorological department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which has now turned into a depression.

In less than a week after cyclone Nivar made landfall in Tamil Nadu as a very severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has again predicted heavy rains over Tamil Nadu, coastal parts of Puducherry, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in the next four days.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which has now turned into a depression. By Monday it is likely to intensify into a deep depression. There is a high possibility of the weather system intensifying further into a cyclonic storm.

Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and coastal Andhra for the next four days as the system intensifies.

According to the meteorological department, the cyclone originating in the Bay of Bengal is expected to reach Tamil Nadu on December 2 and give heavy rain in the state including Puducherry and Karaikal. The weather activity in the form of rain and wind will continue to prevail in this region till December 3.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. Ramanathapuram will also receive good weather activity in form of rain.

In view of the weather system intensifying and giving heavy to very heavy rain in the southern peninsular region, the meteorological department has issued alerts. The Idukki district in Kerala has been put on Red alert while orange alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The Tamil Nadu government has set up two control rooms in the state to deal with the cyclone. One of the control rooms is in Kanyakumari (04651-226235). There is also a control room in Tuticorin (04612320458). While the main office is in Chennai whose control room number is (044-29530392).