IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh as depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

HomeIndia

India

IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh as depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies

According to the meteorological department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which has now turned into a depression.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 06:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In less than a week after cyclone Nivar made landfall in Tamil Nadu as a very severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has again predicted heavy rains over Tamil Nadu, coastal parts of Puducherry, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in the next four days.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which has now turned into a depression. By Monday it is likely to intensify into a deep depression. There is a high possibility of the weather system intensifying further into a cyclonic storm.

Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and coastal Andhra for the next four days as the system intensifies.

According to the meteorological department, the cyclone originating in the Bay of Bengal is expected to reach Tamil Nadu on December 2 and give heavy rain in the state including Puducherry and Karaikal. The weather activity in the form of rain and wind will continue to prevail in this region till December 3. 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. Ramanathapuram will also receive good weather activity in form of rain.

In view of the weather system intensifying and giving heavy to very heavy rain in the southern peninsular region, the meteorological department has issued alerts. The Idukki district in Kerala has been put on Red alert while orange alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The Tamil Nadu government has set up two control rooms in the state to deal with the cyclone. One of the control rooms is in Kanyakumari (04651-226235). There is also a control room in Tuticorin (04612320458). While the main office is in Chennai whose control room number is (044-29530392).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

Isha Ambani aims to challenge Ratan Tata, Nykaa, how Mukesh Ambani's daughter is leading Reliance Retail successfully

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE