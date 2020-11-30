DNA Exclusive: Urmila Matondkar is NOT joining Shiv Sena; shuts down rumours

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and quit the party later has thoroughly dismissed the reports stating that she will be joining the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

When we, at DNA, quizzed Urmila about the reports of her joining Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena, the actor simply said, "No, I am not."

For the uninformed, in a report by Times of India, it was stated that Harshal Pradhan, a close aide of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday said that Urmila will join the party in the CM's presence.

The report further stated that Urmila's name has been forwarded to governor B S Koshyari by the Shiv Sena for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. The names of 11 others have also been forwarded by the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for their nomination from the governor's quota.

Urmila had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North constituency as a Congress candidate. However, she had later quit the party over the functioning of the Mumbai unit of the Congress.

The actor had recently grabbed headlines after she criticised actor Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the nepotism issue.

It all began with an interview where Urmila told Kangana that Himachal Pradesh (her hometown) is the origin of drugs. She later accused the actress of playing the victim and woman card, also questioning the Y-security she received while arriving in Mumbai.

Kangana, in another interview, went on to call Urmila a soft porn star, receiving backlash from many. She had also clarified getting Y-security.